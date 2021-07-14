Advertisement

GOLDEN ALERT: Florida man traveling to Nebraska missing, last known location at I65 and Scottsville Road

Claude Reyman of Florida's last known location near I65 and Scottsville Road
Claude Reyman of Florida's last known location near I65 and Scottsville Road(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A St. Petersburg, Fl. man’s last known location was somewhere near Interstate 65 and Scottsville Road.

The daughter of Claude L. Reyman says he was traveling from his home in Florida to Lincoln, Nebraska. When he did not check in she looked at his phone’s location which was last tracked to Bowling Green.

Reyman is 86 years old, 5′06″, and 177 lbs. He was last known to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Altima with a Florida tag CY705.

If you see Reyman or can provide further information you are asked to call emergency services.

We are searching for Claude L. Reyman. He was last known to be at Scottsville Rd and I65. He is 86 yrs old, 5’06” and...

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

