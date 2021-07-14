Advertisement

Hardin County man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 33-year-old Sean P. Owens on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Owens was arrested after the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Owens is currently charged with ninety-nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Owens was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

