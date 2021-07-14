Advertisement

Heating Up Thursday!

Unsettled weather to make a return
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in well over a week, much of the region got through a day without any rain! Shower and storm chances will soon climb once again, however. Temperatures also climb on Thursday.

We’ll start Thursday with fair skies before some clouds develop during the afternoon. There will be a small shot at an isolated shower or thundershower Thursday afternoon and evening. Most places get through the day dry. Highs will climb into the low 90s with heat indices as high as the upper 90s for some Thursday afternoon.

Friday into the weekend sees a better chance for more showers and thunderstorms as a new system arrives from out of the Midwest. This front will be in no hurry to leave us! That means unsettled weather will carry over through Saturday into Sunday. Thunderstorms containing locally heavy rainfall are possible. When it’s not raining, expect clouds with some sun at times. Friday’s highs top out around 90 before more cloudiness drops daytime readings into the mid 80s Saturday into Sunday.

By early next week, the weekend frontal system should slowly ease southward. We’ll still stand a chance for scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday before somewhat drier, less humid air drops into our region by mid-week. Highs stay in the 80s with overnight lows settling back into the mid 60s (slightly cooler) by Wednesday morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray shower or thundershower possible. High 91, Low 71, winds S-8

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Hot and humid. High 90, Low 72, winds SW-8

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84, Low 70, winds SW-10

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1975)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+2.21″)

Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.39″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5373 Mold Spore Count)

