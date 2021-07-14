Logan County Schools to provide school supplies for all grades
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Logan County Schools announced they would provide school supplies to all grades at all schools for the 2021-22 school year.
In a Facebook post, LCS said students would only need a backpack. Parents were welcomed to buy wish-list items for the classroom and/or personal supplies for their students.
