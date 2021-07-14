SKyPac to hold first big event since the pandemic began

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of being closed due to COVID-19, the SKyPac in Bowling Green are set to kick off their season!

The SKyPac will host their first big event since the pandemic started, around 1,500 people will be at the performance hall on Saturday for the music of Queen, performed by Orchestra Kentucky.

WBKO News spoke with Jeffrey Reed, President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky about the opening of their new season.

“We’re really excited about reopening. This is the first time we’ve had an event in over a year. So we’re going to open this Saturday night with the music of Queen-- we are almost sold out, just some balcony tickets. So I think the public’s really saying we went live music,” said Reed.

Reed says for anyone feeling hesitant about being in groups, the facility is following all state and federal guidelines and you’re welcome to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable.

“I think our entire industry has been hesitant, not knowing how the general public will react to live performances coming out of the pandemic. You know, how comfortable they feel being in a room of with other people. So I think this is a sign I think that people are willing to, you know, hopefully fully vaccinated, willing to come back and enjoy live music, it’s important to them,” said Reed.

Below is a list of performances coming to SKyPac:

Sat., Sep. 18, 2021 @ 7:30pm BRONSON NORRIS MURPHY

Sat., Sep. 25, 2021 @ 7:30pm ROB SCHNEIDER

Fri., Oct. 8, 2021, @ 7:30pm AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS featuring David Payne

Fri., Oct. 15, 2021 @ 7:30pm ZACH WILLIAMS

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 @ 7:30pm JIMMIE ALLEN Sponsored by ELPO Law

Sat., Nov. 27, 2021 @ 7:30pm THE ISAACS CHRISTMAS

Sat., Dec. 11 2021 @ 7:30pm A ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS with The Rewinders Sponsored by First Bank; Co-sponsor ELPO Law

Fri.., Dec.. 31, 2021 @ 7:30pm TYRONE DUNN & KIN-FOKE

Fri., Feb. 11 2022 @ 7:30pm SOUTH PACIFIC

Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 @ 7:30pm SKYNYRD FRYNDS – A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd Sponsored by ELPO Law

Sat., Mar. 5, 2022 @ 7:30pm JAMES GREGORY

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 @ 7:30pm GOSPEL JAM

Sat., Mar. 26, 2022 @ 7:30pm GUY PENROD

Sat., Apr. 16, 2022, @ 7:30pm A TRIBUTE TO PATSY CLINE featuring Mandy Barnett

Sat., Apr. 23, 2022, @ 2:30pm PETER & THE WOLF – Family Concert

Fri., May. 6, 2022 @ 7:30 pm THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD featuring Richard Glazier

Information is available at www.theskypac.com or by calling (270) 904-1880, and tickets range from $20 - $65 each.

