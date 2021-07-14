Two Russellville Schools able to cover school supplies for all students

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Back to school season is here, and many are out buying school supplies for the upcoming year. For the second year, students at Stevenson Elementary School and Russellville Primary Academy will have their supply list paid for.

“Our school is an 80%, free & reduced lunch population,” Carol Kees said. Kees is the family resource center coordinator for Stevenson Elementary and the Russellville Preschool Academy. “When you look at the school supply list, and if you have more than one child, it puts a really big financial hardship on a family to get all their children ready for school.”

Working with the family resource center, Kees sees firsthand how sometimes parents need help providing these essential items for their children. “The thing that bothered me about that was that we would have kids who would have to say ‘no, ma’am, I don’t have that’ to their teacher, or ‘no, sir, I was unable to get any blue folders.”

She added after a lot of planning and meeting with her advisory council, Kees was able to come up with a plan to cover the cost of school supplies for all students. “I had their blessing, and we made it happen,” Kees said. “We used family resource center funds, we use private donations, the grant money that we get through the state.” Programs like Stuff the Bus also contribute to the cause, as well as churches, donors and other organizations.

During Stuff the Bus’ Summer of Giving, representatives have been collecting donations outside of Russellville’s Priceless IGA store. “Working in a grocery store, I see the needs of the kids, and I see the needs of the family,” Kim Nolan, the store manager, said. Last year through various events, her store was able to raise $14,000 for Stuff the Bus. That money stays local to provide school supplies to students in Logan County and Russellville.

“This is just my favorite charity,” Nolan said. “Anything to do with the kids is kind of closer to my heart,” Nolan was helping to collect donations outside of the store on Tuesday. She said it is heartwarming to see the number of customers willing to contribute.

On Saturday July 17, a bake sale will be held outside of the Priceless IGA in Russellville to benefit the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.