Advertisement

US overdose deaths at record level, including a large jump in Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 was a record year for overdose deaths in the country, and Kentucky saw one of the highest year-to-year increases.

The commonwealth saw a more than 50% increase in deaths compared to 2019. First responders and drug treatment advocates are working to save lives and reverse this deadly trend.

From Ashland, to Lexington, to Louisville, everywhere in between and beyond, the drug crisis knows no borders, no demographics, and no limits.

In Richmond, they’ve already surpassed last year’s overdose deaths.

“It doesn’t matter your family’s last name, how much money they make, where you’re from...you name it, you can be impacted by this,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.

In 2020, a record 93,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. That’s 250 people a day and 11 an hour. It’s a 29% increase from 2019, which is the highest since 2016.

Kentucky’s fatal overdoses were up 54% to 2,100 in 2020, one of the highest in the nation. Neighboring West Virginia was also near the top.

“Unfortunately, many of us that are working in the trenches have seen it coming. It was apparent that those numbers were going to be high,” said Pat Fogarty with Addiction Recovery Care.

But it’s not all being blamed on the pandemic.

“COVID heightened the overdose crisis for sure. But it’s certainly due more to the supply. We need to stay the course. We had some really promising outcomes a couple years ago. The numbers were going down. We know what works,” Fogarty said.

At Addiction Recovery Care, that means getting addicts into long term treatment, and ultimately helping them find a purpose in life. For police in Richmond, they’re focusing on arresting the ones bringing the drugs into their community.

“These dealers are selling these drugs out here that are very, very deadly when someone consumes them and we’re going after the people that are selling this stuff,” Richardson said.

According to the CDC, there were fewer than 7,200 overdose deaths in 1970, when a heroin epidemic was raging across the country. There were about 9,000 in 1988, around the height of the crack epidemic.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

volunteer appreciation picnic
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce holds Volunteer Appreciation Picnic to show gratitude
Protests in Cuba
Cubans react to protests demanding freedom on their native island
Stop sign, road sign vandalized.
Simpson County stop sign vandalized three days after installed
The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
Barren Co. Schools will not require masks for upcoming school year
WKU couple reflects on demolition
WKU alumni couple reflects on the demolition of the Garrett Conference Center