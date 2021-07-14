Warren County South to play in State Little League tournament this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The next quest for Williamsport begins Saturday for Warren County South’s 12U little league team.

On Saturday, WCS will face off against Ashland to start the Kentucky state Little League Tournament at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green.

“They really work hard. This group of kids really prepare and they really work hard. They give it all they’ve got” Said head coach Cary Page on his team.

South will play Paintsville at 10 AM on Sunday, then Lexington Eastern on Monday.

The one seeds of Pools A and B will face off against the two seeds on Tuesday with the championship on Wednesday.

Scheduled for this weekend! Let’s go South! pic.twitter.com/mrNfbbxMVP — WCS Little League (@wcsllbb) July 13, 2021

