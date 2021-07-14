WKU alumni couple reflects on the demolition of the Garrett Conference Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Garrett Conference Center has sparked a bittersweet reaction from many.

One Western Kentucky University couple, who met at the building, shared how they feel about the demolition of the conference center.

Austin and Lauren Groves met in 2013 when they attended the first meeting for the university forensics team. The speech and debate team often met at the top floor of the building throughout the academic school year.

The pair later married in 2016 before officially moving to Nashville the year after that.

“It’s really weird because we both spent our whole four years at Western Kentucky University in that building. It’s such a special place in both of our hearts,” said Lauren Groves.

The couple has been together for eight years and is currently raising two children of their own.

They continue giving back to the Western Kentucky University community through their volunteer work with the forensics team.

