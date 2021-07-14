WKU Athletics announces new undergraduate Minority Fellowship program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU announced Wednesday the creation of the WKU Athletics Minority Fellowship program, which will be dedicated to enhancing the success of students of color within the athletic department’s administrative areas.

WKU seeks to offer four undergraduate scholarships for students, excluding student-athletes on athletic scholarship, interested in careers focusing on Athletic Administration.

Interested candidates may apply by Aug. 1 either by digital form application at goto.ps/Fellowship or by completing a PDF application package available at WKUSports.com and returning it to wkusports@wku.edu.

The digital form is the preferred application method.

Recipients will receive a $2,000 scholarship per academic year ($1,000/semester), in addition to valuable experience in multiple areas of athletic administration which will help position them for potential job opportunities in college athletics after graduation.

Students who are chosen for the program will be expected to successfully complete and pass a 1-hour credit course provided by Athletics each semester they participate in the program.

They will also be expected to complete a capstone internship in WKU Athletics for each semester in which they participate, with a rotation in four administrative departments required for the first semester.

For the 2021-22 school year, that rotation will include the areas of Academics, Communications/Media Relations, Hilltopper Athletic Foundation/Ticket Office, and Marketing/Promotions.

The capstone internship will require work outside the classroom, including some nights and weekends.

More information about the WKU Athletics Minority Fellowship can be found by visiting WKUSports.com/MinorityFellowship.

