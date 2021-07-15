Advertisement

Barren Co. Schools will not require masks for upcoming school year

The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Area schools will welcome back students in about a month. Many have not made announcements regarding masks; however, Barren County just made an announcement about the topic.

In a Facebook post about the upcoming school year, the school district said masks will not be required, but they do encourage them for those who have not been vaccinated, especially kids 12 and younger.

“We will continue to be diligent in following health and safety protocols on our campuses,” the district said in the post.

According to the CDC, vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks.

The Kentucky Department of Education has stated previously that mask requirements will be up to individual school districts.

A list of additional updates for the new school year in Barren County can be read below:

The start of the 2021-2022 school year is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see our students back on campus! ...

Posted by Barren County Schools on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

