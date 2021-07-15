Advertisement

Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce holds Volunteer Appreciation Picnic to show gratitude

volunteer appreciation picnic
volunteer appreciation picnic(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic.

Ron Bunch the President & CEO of the chamber spoke on how important it is to let others know the work they do does not go unnoticed.

“So we invite all our volunteers, we treat them to lunch, and we just remind them how much we appreciate them. Because what they do really contributes not just to the fabric of the chamber, but to the fabric of our community, because not all they are are they involved in volunteering for the chamber. But they also are involved in a lot of different other nonprofits and other important activities. We just want to thank all of them for all they contribute to building a wonderful quality of life in our community and making this a great place to live,” said Bunch.

The picnic was held at the chamber of commerce, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

