Bowling Green man arrested on drug trafficking charges with firearm enhancement

Javion Bridges, 19, of Bowling Green(Warren Co. Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a traffic stop on Morgantown Road and Potter Avenue by Bowling Green Police led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man.

According to law enforcement, Javion Bridges, 19, was found to be in possession of approximately 2.5 pounds of processed marijuana, 457 marijuana vape cartridges and three firearms including an AK-47 assault rifle with two loaded magazines, a Springfield Armory .300 Caliber Rifle, and a loaded .357/410 Taurus Judge handgun.

Bridges is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, (2.5lbs.) Firearms Enhancement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device.

Total street value of the narcotics seized was approximately $28,000.00.

Bridges was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely.

