Bowling Green man charged with assault after stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after a stabbing incident sent another man to the hospital.

According to Bowling Green Police Department, officers found the victim lying on the front porch of a home on Woodford Avenue who was later flown to a hospital for treatment. Police said Terry Hardin Jr. was identified as a suspect, with the assault happening in the alley that runs between Woodford Avenue and W 12th Avenue.

According to the report, Hardin Jr. was also accused of assaulting another man in the same alley several minutes after assaulting the first man. Police said that Hardin Jr. stole a car belonging to one of the victims and left the scene, but was later found near the 1200 block of Goshen Church South by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Hardin Jr. waived his Miranda Rights and made statements admitting to being in an altercation with the victims in the alley. Hardin admitted to having a knife during his altercation with the stabbing victim, but said if he assaulted the man with the knife, it was unintentional.

