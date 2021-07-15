Campbellsville Creative Spirit Academy offering rhythm dance intensive

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A summer activity at Campbellsville University will help get teens up and moving before school starts.

The Creative Spirit Academy is offering a Rhythm Dance Intensive July 26-31. The class will be open to participants age 14 and up in the Theater Arts Studio in Campbellsville, located behind Papa John’s Pizza.

Ballet, jazz and modern dance styles will be offered by Kristin Dowdy, an instructor in theater dance at Campbellsville University.

The cost for the class is $250 per participant. Those interested should submit a video no longer than two minutes in length.

For more information or to register, visit //www.townhallpro.com/creative-spirit.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.