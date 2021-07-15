Commonwealth Coders training course for career in web development

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new program debuts across Kentucky in August that offers training in web development.

Commonwealth Coders is a 16 week training course that prepares participants for a career as a Junior Web Developer. The program was initially piloted between the Cumberlands and South Central Workforce Development Boards among 23 counties. It will now debut among four Workforce Boards representing 48 counties.

Lyndsey Brown, Economic Recovery Coordinator for the South Central Kentucky Workforce Development Board, said the program is ideal for people from all walks of life, including recent high school graduates, stay at home parents, 2nd shift employees, retirees, veterans, those who work in the hospitality or retail industry, or someone looking to learn new skills. “During our original piloted program we were able to serve an age group between 18 and 65. I was very proud of those numbers,” said Brown. “You’re going to come out of this 16 week program as a Junior Web Developer. Very exciting material, curriculum that you’re covering.” The program begins August 11.

Brown said a career in web development offers many opportunities in remote work, in-office work, post-secondary education, and relocation options. “You could be working for a company out on the West Coast but you’re working right here in your home within Warren or Barren County, or even different areas. It’s definitely where the future is headed.”

“I encourage everyone to take that leap of faith and just see where your next step lands,” said Brown.

To apply for Commonwealth Coders, go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.