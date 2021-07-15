Cranking up the heat with mostly sunny skies today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly sunny skies will take over most of your Thursday though we do track the potential for stray storms in the afternoon. The potential is slim but not zero so keep an eye out as you’re headed out the door!

Keep the sunscreen handy today! (wbko)

A surface low pressure system to our north will be the main culprit for the storms that will move in through tomorrow. This will mainly occur in the evening hours up until the late night hours. You’ll most likely go to sleep to the sound of thunderstorms! These conditions drag into Saturday and Sunday as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Additional cloud cover will cause highs to tumble into the mid 80 through the next few days. Continuous flow from the northeast will also lead to cooler highs in the low 80s through Monday. Isolated showers will kick off the beginning of the work week until Wednesday. Thus, enjoy the dry weather while it lasts! Get the latest on weather, news, and sports on WBKO.com!

Until then, i’ll be off camera for a few weeks as I head off to visit family in Mexico. Shane, Ethan, and Matt will hold the down the fort while i’m gone on the weekends!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 71. Winds SW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. scattered showers/storms possible. High 84. Low 70. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1980)

Record Low Today: 50 (1926)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5373 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+2.21″)

Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.39″)

