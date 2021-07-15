Cubans react to protests demanding freedom on their native island

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protests for freedom continue on the island of Cuba.

But it’s not just for freedom, the Cuban people are also protesting the lack of COVID-19 vaccines and the shortages of food.

Reina Lopetegui is Cuban, and currently lives in Bowling Green, when asked about the situation in Cuba, she says ”let’s be done with communism.”

Erika Diaz is also Cuban and shares a similar sentiment, “we just want a Cuba that’s free.”

For days, people have taken to the streets demanding “Libertad” or freedom.

“This whole situation, it makes me frustrated, it makes me angry, it makes me sad. I still have family in Cuba and I have tried to talk to them. But the communication is really bad,” says Lopetegui.

The protests are something the island has not seen in nearly half a century of the Communist regime.

“This is a historic moment and we have to choose what’s easy and what’s right. I never knew growing up in Cuba, I didn’t know that I was living in a regime that I was living in dictatorship that I didn’t have any freedom, then when I was 15 years old, I came to the United States and I realized that I didn’t have any freedom,” added Lopetegui.

Diaz also says, “I am Cuban, I came here when I was nine and I just want to ask for help for my country.”

Those in Bowling Green are worried for those back home.

Lopetegui adds, “I’m proud to be a Kentuckian, and a lot of Cubans, including myself, we are citizens and we vote and we love this country, we love it so much, that we use the flag as a symbol of freedom like this is what we want, you know, that we’re showing the flag like this is what we want, we want a kind of system where people can vote and decide who they want to be the president.”

Nailin Martinez is also from Cuba who still has family on the island, “we feel, we feel a lot of things, sadness, we feel like we cannot do anything being here and even then we are trying to do what we can.”

“We want help to help our people get free,” adds Lopetegui.

