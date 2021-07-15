Advertisement

Cubans react to protests demanding freedom on their native island

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protests for freedom continue on the island of Cuba.

But it’s not just for freedom, the Cuban people are also protesting the lack of COVID-19 vaccines and the shortages of food.

Reina Lopetegui is Cuban, and currently lives in Bowling Green, when asked about the situation in Cuba, she says ”let’s be done with communism.”

Erika Diaz is also Cuban and shares a similar sentiment, “we just want a Cuba that’s free.”

For days, people have taken to the streets demanding “Libertad” or freedom.

“This whole situation, it makes me frustrated, it makes me angry, it makes me sad. I still have family in Cuba and I have tried to talk to them. But the communication is really bad,” says Lopetegui.

The protests are something the island has not seen in nearly half a century of the Communist regime.

“This is a historic moment and we have to choose what’s easy and what’s right. I never knew growing up in Cuba, I didn’t know that I was living in a regime that I was living in dictatorship that I didn’t have any freedom, then when I was 15 years old, I came to the United States and I realized that I didn’t have any freedom,” added Lopetegui.

Diaz also says, “I am Cuban, I came here when I was nine and I just want to ask for help for my country.”

Those in Bowling Green are worried for those back home.

Lopetegui adds, “I’m proud to be a Kentuckian, and a lot of Cubans, including myself, we are citizens and we vote and we love this country, we love it so much, that we use the flag as a symbol of freedom like this is what we want, you know, that we’re showing the flag like this is what we want, we want a kind of system where people can vote and decide who they want to be the president.”

Nailin Martinez is also from Cuba who still has family on the island, “we feel, we feel a lot of things, sadness, we feel like we cannot do anything being here and even then we are trying to do what we can.”

“We want help to help our people get free,” adds Lopetegui.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

volunteer appreciation picnic
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce holds Volunteer Appreciation Picnic to show gratitude
Stop sign, road sign vandalized.
Simpson County stop sign vandalized three days after installed
The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
Barren Co. Schools will not require masks for upcoming school year
WKU couple reflects on demolition
WKU alumni couple reflects on the demolition of the Garrett Conference Center