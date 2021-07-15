Glasgow Park Steering Committee moves forward design that includes both park and judicial center

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - At a Glasgow City Council meeting Monday night, Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale presented a new concept design that includes plans for both a park and judicial center to be built on the same plot of land.

“I think the concept overall is good,” Chairman of the Park Steering Committee Wes Simpson said. Simpson went on to say the plan is about 95% ready to go, but a few logistics were discussed in a special called Park Steering Committee meeting Wednesday evening.

There are some things with moving the parking back, you know, we want to be able to shut down that section of Water Street to extend the green space to the splash pad and the playground, move some of the pavement up on the other side of the farmers market, so they can have full access into the market,” Simpson explained.

The committee took a vote to officially recommend designs that merge a park and new judicial center to the Glasgow City Council. “Then, you know, RFPs will be out for pricing,” Simpson said.

An attorney has been reviewing the legality of the proposed RFP for the project. “I believe that he has completed his work, and so it is ready to be advertised, Simpson explained. “Once it goes to the advertisement, then we will get those prices back within, I believe, maybe six to eight weeks.”

Overall, Simpson said through the trials and tribulations, he feels optimistic about where the committee is currently at.

“Both projects would look very, very nice together,” he said. “I feel like the community could use a win, and the county and the city working together. I feel like there’s some optimism among the council members so this is probably you know, the most optimistic I felt.”

