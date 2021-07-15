Advertisement

Hot Rods sweep doubleheader against Dash

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since there wasn’t any baseball Monday, the fans were treated with double the fun Tuesday night as the Hot Rods took on the Winston-Salem Dash for the first time in team history in a two seven-inning doubleheader.

Bowling Green dominated game one, allowing only three hits in a 5-1 victory with Grant Witherspoon hitting his 11th home run of the season.

Game two was the same result for the Bootleggers. They sped to victory over Winston Salem winning 2-1 securing the doubleheader sweep.

Tuesday’s games were the first for the Hot Rods without Star Niko Hulziser with the blue-haired outfielder being promoted to the AA Montgomery Biscuits earlier in the week.

Game three for the Hot Rods and Dash will be Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.

