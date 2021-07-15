Metcalfe County High School names new band director

EDMONTON, Ky. - Metcalfe County High School has selected Tiffany Riggins as the school’s next band director.

Riggins has served as the school’s assistant band director for the past two years under Tyler Fenwick, who is pursuing a new career opportunity. Riggins also teaches arts and humanities at MCHS.

Riggins says she is ready for the challenges and rewards of this new role. “This is a dream,” Riggins said. “I am so blessed for this opportunity, and I am excited to be teaching the Metcalfe County Bands! These students are a constant reminder of why directors teach. The students continue to show me their passion for musicianship and dedication to the craft. "

A native of Liberty, Ky., Riggins graduated from Campbellsville University with a degree in music education. While at CU, she was a member of the Tiger Marching Band and Drumline.

Metcalfe County High School Principal Clint Graham said, “Ms. Riggins has a passion for loving and caring for students. She also has the knowledge and tools to provide the leadership for our band program to compete at high levels. She has creative and unique ideas to grow the band program, and we are excited about the future.”

Riggins says she plans to keep rehearsal schedules as normal as possible, and her goal is to provide all students an opportunity to share their abilities. “I want to encourage our parents to get involved in their child’s musical experiences. They can do that through our wonderful booster organization or by volunteering,” Riggins said.

Metcalfe County High School will host a public “Meet and Greet” with Ms. Riggins on Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in the band room. Marching band practice starts July 26.