Advertisement

Simpson County stop sign vandalized three days after installed

Stop sign, road sign vandalized.
Stop sign, road sign vandalized.(Mason Barnes)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County officials are asking for information on the person(s) involved in vandalizing stop signs.

According to Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, the stop sign and road marker on Vaughn Road were spray painted. He adds that last fiscal year, the county spent about $9,000 replacing defaced and vandalized road and traffic signs.

“Not only is this criminal, but it could also cause someone to be in a traffic accident,” he said. “This very well may be being done by people from out of town, but we have no way of knowing.

There have been other signs vandalized in this area, Barnes said.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for this criminal activity should call (270) 586-7184.

I just received this picture from a resident with a message that this stop sign was only up 3 days before this happened...

Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
Barren Co. Schools will not require masks for upcoming school year
WKU couple reflects on demolition
WKU alumni couple reflects on the demolition of the Garrett Conference Center
(Source: SKyPAC)
SKyPac to hold first big event since the pandemic began
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know