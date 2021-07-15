Simpson County stop sign vandalized three days after installed

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County officials are asking for information on the person(s) involved in vandalizing stop signs.

According to Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, the stop sign and road marker on Vaughn Road were spray painted. He adds that last fiscal year, the county spent about $9,000 replacing defaced and vandalized road and traffic signs.

“Not only is this criminal, but it could also cause someone to be in a traffic accident,” he said. “This very well may be being done by people from out of town, but we have no way of knowing.

There have been other signs vandalized in this area, Barnes said.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for this criminal activity should call (270) 586-7184.

I just received this picture from a resident with a message that this stop sign was only up 3 days before this happened... Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

