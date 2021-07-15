Single tickets to Orchestra Kentucky’s 2021-22 concerts on sale July 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Today, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced that individual concert tickets to Orchestra Kentucky’s 2021-22 season will go on sale Monday, July 19. Highlights include appearances by America’s Got Talent favorite the Texas Tenors, tributes to Billy Joel and the Eagles plus the return of the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular.

Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17. Tickets may be purchased any time through OrchestraKentucky.com, or by calling the SKyPAC box office at (270) 904-1880 open 9am to 5pm weekdays.

“We can’t thank our season ticket holders enough for their loyalty. Season ticket sales for this year are at an all-time high, and our special event featuring the music of Queen is sold out, so our audiences are clearly excited for concerts to resume,” said Orchestra Kentucky Music Director and Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeffrey Reed. “We are thrilled to now offer the opportunity to experience live orchestral music to everyone in our community.” The 2021-22 Season is sponsored by the Haskins Foundation. The Variety Series is sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic, and the Retro Series is sponsored by Jim & Darlene Johnson and Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai.

8/28/21 THE TEXAS TENORS

Co-sponsored by Mary Jane & Carlos Rotellar and Gerald Printing

9/11/21 THE AWESOME 80′s

Co-sponsored by Heart Strings & Chatters

10/23/21 STAR WARS & MORE: The Music of John Williams

Co-sponsored by Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore

11/13/21 MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL featuring MICHAEL CAVANAUGH

Co-sponsored by Rita & Jim Scott and Gerald Printing

12/18/21 J.C. KIRBY & SON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Sponsored by J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory

2/12/22 MOTOWN LEGENDS Sponsored by Franklin Bank & Trust Company

Co-sponsored by Gerald Printing and Heart Strings & Chatters

3/19/22 A CELTIC CELEBRATION

4/30/22 HOTEL CALIFORNIA: A Tribute to the Eagles

Sponsored by US Bank Co-sponsored by ELPO Law, Shelton CPAs and Heart Strings & Chatters

5/21/22 MUSIC OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

6/11/22 THE BEST OF RETRO

Sponsored by Kerrick Bachert Attorneys at Law

Co-sponsored by Gerald Printing and Heart Strings & Chatters