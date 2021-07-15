Advertisement

Stuff the Bus shopping spree at Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop

Stuffy and Ethan preparing for Stuff the Bus 2021.
Stuffy and Ethan preparing for Stuff the Bus 2021.(WBKO News Staff)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stuff the Bus is coming up and Ethan and Stuffy were shopping for back to school clothes to help area children at the Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop.

The mission is to provide a level playing field for all children and to help prepare them for the first day of school with school supplies.

“Within us it’s something that gives other people hope that they can still get supplies regardless of of their economic stature, and I feel like as if they have a place to be here. We’ll always be here and able to donate to them,” said Alejandro Jaime, with Fruit of the Loom.

Click here for more information about the Stuff the Bus Foundation. You can also watch the Stuff the Bus show on Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m. on WBKO-ABC.

