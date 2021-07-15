Advertisement

Tayshaun Jones signs NLI to play soccer at LIndsey Wilson College

Tayshaun Jones signing
Tayshaun Jones signing(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the best goalkeepers in the state of Kentucky has found his new home at the next level.

Former South Warren Soccer’s Tayshaun Jones will be taking his talents to Lindsey Wilson College after signing his NLI inside of South Warren High School’s library Thursday.

“In my junior year, I felt like I could go play at the next level. I think just in practice, my teammates always told me you’re a heck of a goalkeeper, your athleticism and there’s just like no other goalkeeper we’ve ever seen. They just kept telling me that I could go play at the next level. So I was like, I believe that and I worked at it.” Said Jones on when he knew he could play collegiately

In 2020, Jones recorded nine shutouts for the Spartans leading them to a 16-2 and runner up in the State Tournament.

Last season, the Blue Raiders finished with a record of 11-4-2.

