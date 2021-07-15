Advertisement

United Way’s Day of Caring to benefit ‘The Hive,’ several other local non-profits

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring 2021 is just two weeks away. Volunteers from many local businesses and organizations will come together to partake in multiple projects benefitting the community.

“United Way always is there for all of us, and United Day of Caring helps the non-profits like us (The Hive),” Laura Osland, the Founder and CEO of The Hive, said. The Hide provides activities, classes and a clubhouse-like setting for people in the community with disabilities.

“The first time, Scott Murphy and Daniel came out,” Osland explained. “We had applied to get a ramp built because we didn’t have one out back. So, the folks we have with mobility issues couldn’t get out to the backyard without going all the way around and through the grass.”

This year, volunteers will return to stain the ramp and make it weatherproof. “it’s just incredible that they take a whole day and just go all around Bowling Green and take care of all of us,” Osland said.

To learn more about United Way’s Day of Caring you can click here.

Ramp built during day of caring
Ramp built during day of caring(WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda Jones
Bowling Green Police Department mourns passing of retired detective
Conley Jr. was arrested on assault and driving infractions.
Man arrested for overnight hit and run in Warren County
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for Desirae and Harley Rae Remour.
Missing Logan County woman and child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Barren County

Latest News

Glasgow Park Steering Committee Meeting
Glasgow Park Steering Committee moves forward design that includes both park and judicial center
Simpson Co. Stop Sign Vandalized Three Days After Installed
Simpson Co. Stop Sign Vandalized Three Days After Installed
WKU Alumni Couple Reflects on Garrett Conference Center Being Torn Down
WKU Alumni Couple Reflects on Garrett Conference Center Being Torn Down
Barren Co Schools Will Not Require mask for Upcoming School Year
Barren Co Schools Will Not Require mask for Upcoming School Year