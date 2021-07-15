United Way’s Day of Caring to benefit ‘The Hive,’ several other local non-profits

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring 2021 is just two weeks away. Volunteers from many local businesses and organizations will come together to partake in multiple projects benefitting the community.

“United Way always is there for all of us, and United Day of Caring helps the non-profits like us (The Hive),” Laura Osland, the Founder and CEO of The Hive, said. The Hide provides activities, classes and a clubhouse-like setting for people in the community with disabilities.

“The first time, Scott Murphy and Daniel came out,” Osland explained. “We had applied to get a ramp built because we didn’t have one out back. So, the folks we have with mobility issues couldn’t get out to the backyard without going all the way around and through the grass.”

This year, volunteers will return to stain the ramp and make it weatherproof. “it’s just incredible that they take a whole day and just go all around Bowling Green and take care of all of us,” Osland said.

Ramp built during day of caring (WBKO)

