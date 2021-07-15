Advertisement

University of Kentucky alum honored for second largest single gift in university history

(Source: University of Kentucky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A University of Kentucky graduate has been honored for his $22 million gift in support of medical education at the state’s flagship university.

UK officials say Dr. Michael D. Rankin’s gift is the second-largest single gift in the university’s history.

It will support scholarships in UK’s College of Medicine and construction of a new health education building. UK President Eli Capilouto says Rankin’s influence will be felt by generations of students and the patients they later serve.

Rankin is a 1980 graduate of UK’s College of Medicine.

