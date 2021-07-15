Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Returns Friday

Friday Evening Outlook
Friday Evening Outlook(none)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A surface low pressure system to our north will send scattered showers and thunderstorms through our area tomorrow afternoon. Some of these could be on the stronger side. This will mainly occur in the early evening hours up until the late night hours. Warm and muggy conditions will also continue Friday with highs around 90. Stormy conditions will drag into Saturday and Sunday, as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Additional cloud cover will cause highs to tumble into the mid 80s, however through the next few days. Continuous flow from the northeast will also lead to cooler highs in the low 80s into Monday. Isolated showers will kick off the beginning of the work week until Wednesday. Thus, enjoy the dry weather while it lasts! Get the latest on weather, news, and sports on WBKO.com!

