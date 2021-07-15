WKU Tennis earn 2021 ITA All Academic Team and Scholar-Athlete Distinction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight season, WKU Tennis was named a 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team.

With a team grade point average over 3.2 over the past year, the Lady Toppers were 1-of-210 programs in the nation that earned this distinction.”Really proud of the team for being recognized as an All-Academic team by the ITA, which is such a great honor,” head coach Greg Davis said.“We have always stressed high achieving on the court and in the classroom during my tenure and we look forward to continuing the tradition during the 2021/2022 academic year.”

In addition, with grade point averages over 3.5, six WKU student-athletes were honored as Scholar-Athletes by the organization. Current Lady Toppers Laura Bernardos, Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Samantha Martinez were honored individually, as well as former student-athletes Kyla Dilger, Lisa Friess and Adriana Subias.

This year, Bernardos (Psychology) and von Dungern (Political Science) completed their undergraduate studies, while Friess (Biology) earned her master’s degree from WKU.

The Lady Toppers finished their 2021 spring season with a 7-14 dual match record. WKU capped the campaign with five victories in the team’s final nine matches, which included a three-match win streak during that stretch.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.