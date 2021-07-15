Zeiss Vision Care moving U.S. headquarters to Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) - An eyeglass lens producer has celebrated the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Kentucky.

The relocation of its corporate offices to Hebron, Kentucky, caps a $20 million construction project by Zeiss Vision Care. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the project will create about 75 full-time jobs.

The expansion primarily involved updates to the company’s optical laboratory in northern Kentucky.

The additional 75 jobs will expand Zeiss’ existing workforce of nearly 400 employees and include positions such as lab technicians, customer service agents and warehouse clerks.

