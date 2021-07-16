AG Daniel Cameron to argue live dismemberment abortion case at Supreme Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a 22-state coalition urging Congress to maintain the Hyde Amendment in the 2022 federal budget and prohibit the use of federal funds for abortions.

“The Hyde Amendment has been a long-standing tradition in our federal government that essentially prohibits the federal funding of abortions. For the first time, at least in recent memory. The Biden administration has proposed a part of its budget, getting rid of the Hyde Amendment so that would open up federal funding federal, your tax dollars, the viewer’s tax dollars to fund abortions,” said Cameron.

Cameron says he feels the voice of the majority of Kentuckians isn’t being represented, as he says Governor Beshear does not support legislation that would prohibit live dismemberment abortions in Kentucky. Cameron says House Bill 454 passed a few years back but was immediately challenged, the bill would have prevented live dismemberment abortions in Kentucky.

“Governor Beshear and his team washed their hands of defending that pro-life legislation,” said Cameron. “Because we’ve been defending this case, just in a joint agreement with the governor, we can’t help that the governor said, we don’t think enough of these pro-life issues to continue defending them. That’s why we ultimately stepped in. So we took that issue, that question of whether we can intervene to continue to defend, to continue to promote and defend the values of Kentuckians, we’re taking that all the way to the United States Supreme Court.”

Cameron says the U.S. Supreme Court set the oral argument in Cameron v. EMW for October 12. WBKO will continue to follow this case as it moves forward.

“The Supreme Court said we are going to hear you on the issue of whether you can defend those pro-life laws at the Court of Appeals, that hearing is going to be on October 12. My team is excited about it. This is a part of a larger conversation about the pro-life movement in this country. And I’m proud that our team is going to have a part to play in developing that conversation on what pro-life legislation looks like in front of the United States Supreme Court and what it will look like here in Kentucky,” said Cameron.

