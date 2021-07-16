August is Hummingbird Month at Woodlands Nature Station inside Land Between the Lakes

CADIZ, Ky. (WBKO) - You are invited to join the Woodlands Nature Station as they celebrate the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird during the month of August.

Over 250 hummingbirds will pass through the Woodlands Nature Station backyard as they migrate south through Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area for the winter.

You can visit any day in August and watch as these busy birds have a feeding frenzy in our native gardens.

Also, enjoy artwork by local artists and photographers, check out informative hummingbird displays, special programming, take part in our photo contest, or attend our 25th Annual Hummingbird Festival held August 7 & 8.

The Woodlands Nature Station is located at 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211.

Admission is $7 for ages 18 and up; $5 for ages 5 - 17; and free for ages 4 and under.

Special event prices may vary.

Programming includes:

Month of August - Nature Station Hummingbird Photo Contest

Saturday & Sunday, August 7 & 8 – Hummingbird Festival

Tuesdays & Thursdays at 10:30am – Hummingbird Hangout

Wednesdays at 11:30am – The Science of Hummingbirds

Most Saturdays and Sundays at 9am – Exclusive Early Morning Access (reservations required)*

Saturday, August 14, 6-8pm – Dinner with the Hummingbirds (reservations required)*

Friday, August 20, 6-8pm– Dinner with the Hummingbirds (reservations required)*

Saturday, August 21, 9am - Hummingbird Yoga (reservations required)*

Saturday, August 28 6-8pm – Dinner with the Hummingbirds (reservations required)*

