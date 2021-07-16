Butler County helicopter crash, 1 person flown to Vanderbilt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is in serious condition after a helicopter crash in Butler County.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter crashed into a soy bean field on the 11,000 block of Russellville Road in Butler County.

The crash happened at 11:15 Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says two people were inside at the time of the crash, but only one person was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

