Cave City’s Sahara Steakhouse to close after nearly 50 years in business

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A beloved Cave City restaurant is soon closing its doors. The owner of the restaurant said it is time to take some time off to focus more on her health.

“The reason I’m closing is I have COPD and running up and down those steps, I can’t do anymore,” Owner Nany Seymour said.

However, the legacy and memories from Sahara will continue to last a lifetime. 49 years later, we were able to catch up with the original founder of the restaurant.

“We built it from scratch,” Ida Hishmeh, the original founder and owner said. “It makes me feel very good that it’s still here.”

Ida Hishmeh founded the restaurant along with her husband John Hishmeh in 1972. In 1991, the restaurant was bought by its now owner Nancy Seymour, who knew she had some big shoes to fill.

“They loved it, and I wanted to love it the way they did,” Seymour said.

After all this time it’s become a staple in the Cave City community. “Every time we come this way we stop here and eat,” one customer said.

From the beginning, it has stayed a family-owned and operated business. “I guess my favorite memories are my children working for me, my grandchildren working for me. We’ve had fun,” Seymour said.

" I came here my whole life growing up and, you know, it’s been a part of my family my whole life,” Seymour’s grandson Daniel Lyons said.

From the steaks to the salad bar, and home-like atmosphere, the restaurant is sure to be missed by many.

I have made so many friends in the last 24 years that I’ve been in this business and I appreciate in love each and every one of them,” Seymour said.

The last day you can eat at Sahara Steakhouse is this Saturday.

