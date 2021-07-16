Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonson County
Terry Hardin Jr.
Bowling Green man charged with assault after stabbing incident
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Sahara Steakhouse
Cave City’s Sahara Steakhouse to close after nearly 50 years in business
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Rep. Steve Riley (R) plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking.
Local lawmaker plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking
Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Critical race theory expected to drive conversations, legislation in 2022 session
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit