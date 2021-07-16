Critical race theory expected to drive conversations, legislation in 2022 session

Ky. (WBKO) - Bill pre-filed for the 2022 upcoming session include bills that range from a variety of social issues to bills related to COVID-19 and vaccines.

The topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT) continues around the country and in the state of Kentucky.

In Kentucky, two proposed bills for the 2022 General Assembly would ban the teaching of CRT.

Rep. Matt Lockett, R-Nicholasville, the main sponsor of one of the bills, says it would ban teaching in Kentucky’s public schools, K-12, along with public universities and colleges.

“It’s been brought up more in the media. You know, if you used that term to people six months ago or a year ago, they wouldn’t know what is about because it’s basically taught in law schools in America. It wasn’t really something you saw in public schools,” said Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow).

The two bills filed never mention CRT but would prohibit teachers from talking about eight concepts that promote CRT.

Lawmakers against the anti-CRT legislation that was pre-filed say it’s too broad.

Critical Race Theory is not taught in Bowling Green nor Warren County schools as it’s not generally taught in grades K-12.

“You get new issues and new topics that people are concerned about, you know, is this age-appropriate? Is this something that should be just discussed in law school classes, or does it need to be expanded?” expressed Riley. “I think a lot of people are concerned about that being expanded into young people before they have a chance to critically think about what that involves.”

A total of 27 bills have been pre-filed by different legislators throughout the state.

Meanwhile, one bill related to COVID would prohibit businesses and universities from asking people to disclose their immunization status.

“I know a lot of people got the vaccine, I’ve got the vaccine myself,” said Riley. “But I have difficulty with forcing people to do something that under their own good conscious, and their ability to decide what they want to do with their, with their medical situation that they’re involved in. So I think that’s something that there will be discussions on, I don’t know exactly what direction that will go.”

Lawmakers will consider Bill 106 regarding vaccine status in the next general session, which starts in January.

