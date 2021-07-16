Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
Claude Reyman of Florida's last known location near I65 and Scottsville Road
GOLDEN ALERT: Florida man traveling to Nebraska missing, last known location at I65 and Scottsville Road
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Mario M. Frazier, 21, of Glasgow
Glasgow man arrested on assault and strangulation charges

Latest News

A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
A baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.
Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday
A baby gorilla was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday.
Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday