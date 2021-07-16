Drug overdose deaths spike across the country, Kentucky had 2nd highest increase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky ranked third among states in the increase of overdoses ... according to new federal data.

2020 was a record year for overdose deaths in the country, and Kentucky saw one of the highest year-to-year increases.

Overdose deaths rose by 50% from September 2019 to September 2020, compared to the previous 12 months.

Director of the Warren County Drug Task Force, Tommy Loving, says they have seen a large increase in the use of meth in the area.

“Meth is the squeaking wheel coming into our region and into the community. The purity of the Mexican meth that’s smuggled across the border is so high now. As I recall correctly, about a third of the overdose deaths are attributed to methamphetamine,” Director Loving said.

Kentucky had 1,956 overdose deaths over that 12-month period compared to 1,304 deaths the previous year.

Drug overdoses most commonly are linked to opioids, methamphetamine, heroin and other substances, made more deadly when laced with fentanyl.

In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, Loving says the increase is partly due to a rise in fentanyl.

“When we had meth labs in the region, in Bowling Green, Warren County, you never saw meth overdose death. This stuff is so much more pure that it’s really dangerous. There is no quality control for street drugs. What we are seeing that is also very dangerous, there are fake prescription drugs that are being made with fentanyl. There are drugs being sold portraying to be heroin or some other opiate that is again made with fentanyl. Fentanyl is so dangerous, again with no quality contro,l you don’t know what dosage you’re getting. So, you could very well decide to try that the first time and wind up as an overdose statistic,” Loving said.

According to the CDC, there were fewer than 7,200 overdose deaths in 1970, when a heroin epidemic was raging across the country. There were about 9,000 in 1988, around the height of the crack epidemic.

