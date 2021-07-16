Advertisement

Five Kentucky riverports receiving $500,000 in funding from the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Five Kentucky riverports are sharing $500,000 in state money for critical repairs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the sites in Paducah, Eddyville,

Hickman, Owensboro and Louisville are receiving grants that will be matched by the authorities that operate the ports.

Beshear says the port improvements would move cargo more safely and efficiently.

The money was appropriated by the Kentucky General Assembly, and riverports applied for the grants to an advisory board.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

