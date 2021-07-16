Advertisement

Giving back to the community with Cram the Cruiser event in Edmonson County

School Supplies
School Supplies(WBKO)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The start of school is just around the corner and Friday Edmonson County was preparing with Cram the Cruiser, a district-wide drive used to help supply schools with supplemental school supplies throughout the year.

The event is designed to make sure all students get the supplies they need no matter what. Cram the Cruiser was started in Edmonson County around 15 years ago.

“Every year some kids show up that don’t have the supplies that they need and we are going to make sure that everybody the ability to start off on the same foot, and that no child’s education is hindered because they don’t have the supplies they need. So that is the idea behind this event, and every year the generous people of Edmonson County come out and they donate and it helps us to have a successful school year. So we are our here today hoping to do the same thing this year and make a successful 2021,” Trooper Daniel Priddy said.

And some of those supplies you can bring to help.

“Composition notebooks we can not stress that enough. Index card, coloring pencils, markers, crayons, pencils, paper, backpacks, pencil pouches. If it is at the store in the school supplies that is what we need,” Lisa Whobrey, Community Education Director said.

If you miss them Friday, but still want to donate, you can bring supplies to the schools in Edmonson County at any time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Terry Hardin Jr.
Bowling Green man charged with assault after stabbing incident
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Javion Bridges, 19, of Bowling Green
Bowling Green man arrested on drug trafficking charges with firearm enhancement

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Senator Wilson honored by the Southern Kentucky Film Commission
Sen. Mike Wilson honored by the Southern Kentucky Film Festival Commission
Dr. Zahi Hawass to speak at SKyPAC
World-renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass coming to SKyPAC
File image
Five Kentucky riverports receiving $500,000 in funding from the state