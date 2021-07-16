Giving back to the community with Cram the Cruiser event in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The start of school is just around the corner and Friday Edmonson County was preparing with Cram the Cruiser, a district-wide drive used to help supply schools with supplemental school supplies throughout the year.

The event is designed to make sure all students get the supplies they need no matter what. Cram the Cruiser was started in Edmonson County around 15 years ago.

“Every year some kids show up that don’t have the supplies that they need and we are going to make sure that everybody the ability to start off on the same foot, and that no child’s education is hindered because they don’t have the supplies they need. So that is the idea behind this event, and every year the generous people of Edmonson County come out and they donate and it helps us to have a successful school year. So we are our here today hoping to do the same thing this year and make a successful 2021,” Trooper Daniel Priddy said.

And some of those supplies you can bring to help.

“Composition notebooks we can not stress that enough. Index card, coloring pencils, markers, crayons, pencils, paper, backpacks, pencil pouches. If it is at the store in the school supplies that is what we need,” Lisa Whobrey, Community Education Director said.

If you miss them Friday, but still want to donate, you can bring supplies to the schools in Edmonson County at any time.

