Advertisement

Local lawmaker plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking

Rep. Steve Riley (R) plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking.
Rep. Steve Riley (R) plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) says he plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking.

After attending a conference recently, the local lawmaker says Kentucky’s laws need to be strengthened.

He adds that the attorney general will need to look over the legislation to offer suggestions and ideas.

“We obviously have to strengthen our laws. And that conference I was at it looked like Kentucky’s laws were not nearly as strong and in line with a lot of the other states. So that’s something we read that we desperately need to look into,” said Riley.

Here locally, there is a non-profit called Phoenix Rising that is dedicated to helping victims and survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonson County
Terry Hardin Jr.
Bowling Green man charged with assault after stabbing incident
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Sahara Steakhouse
Cave City’s Sahara Steakhouse to close after nearly 50 years in business
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Critical race theory expected to drive conversations, legislation in 2022 session
Silhouette of a helicopter over texture with HELICOPTER CRASH lettering, finished graphic.
Butler County helicopter crash, 1 person flown to Vanderbilt
Butler Co. Helicopter Crash
Butler Co. Helicopter Crash
Warren County Public Schools release mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year