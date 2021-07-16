Local lawmaker plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) says he plans to pre-file legislation regarding human trafficking.

After attending a conference recently, the local lawmaker says Kentucky’s laws need to be strengthened.

He adds that the attorney general will need to look over the legislation to offer suggestions and ideas.

“We obviously have to strengthen our laws. And that conference I was at it looked like Kentucky’s laws were not nearly as strong and in line with a lot of the other states. So that’s something we read that we desperately need to look into,” said Riley.

Here locally, there is a non-profit called Phoenix Rising that is dedicated to helping victims and survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

