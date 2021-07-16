Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”

Fans were eager to return to the Butcher Holler after tours were put on hold for more than a year.

“People coming in from out of state, we did not want to increase the chances of spreading COVID down here,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.

Tours reopened in early July, but before they could reopen, they had to clean up a tree that fell from an ice storm earlier this year. Hale said it almost hit the outhouse. The weather also caused ruts in the driveway.

“We had people coming up here anyway, you know, climbing the hill past the gates and stuff,” said Hale. “Just to come to the house.”

Fans can now step inside to see the life of Lynn told by pictures and artifacts left behind.

“When she [Loretta] would come back here to visit, I mean she would come back here to just sit on the front porch,” added Hale. “They see how peaceful it is.”

“A big sense of history and take yourself back to what it would have been like to live there,” said Zoeller. “I was amazed it was so well preserved.”

Tours are offered seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

