Man drives home in new car after helping save a life by donating blood

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lucky winner drove home in a brand new car Friday.

Jeremy Tuel, of Somerset, just won a Toyota CHR, all for donating blood.

The Kentucky Blood Center says nearly 10,000 donors were eligible for Friday’s giveaway.

Tuel says he started donating blood 19 years ago after his wife developed a serious medical condition.

“You know, it’s really just a bonus,” he said. “It’s really nothing really specific to do it for this reason. I do it to help others. and this was a huge bonus and something unexpected.”

The center is giving away another car later this summer.

Donate by September 11 to be a part of that drawing.

