One person dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonson County
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEE SPRING, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police assisted the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.
According to authorities, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit for a stolen motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Kristopher M Burden of Leitchfield.
Officials said Burden entered Edmonson County on the motorcycle and made a turn in the middle of the roadway nearly striking another vehicle.
Burden was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a roadway sign and guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edmonson County Coroner.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
