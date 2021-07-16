Advertisement

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonson County

Kentucky State Police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEE SPRING, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police assisted the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

According to authorities, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit for a stolen motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Kristopher M Burden of Leitchfield.

Officials said Burden entered Edmonson County on the motorcycle and made a turn in the middle of the roadway nearly striking another vehicle.

Burden was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a roadway sign and guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edmonson County Coroner.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

