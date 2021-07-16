Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise.

Lexington reported 48 new cases, one new death and the city’s 7-day average is now up to 30 cases a day in the latest update. Earlier this month, the average daily cases was in the single digits.

Health leaders are now making recommendations for the upcoming school year.

That guidance released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health has recommendations for masks, distancing, and vaccinations. However, it’s important to note that they’re just recommendations and local school districts will be able to decide what steps they want to take.

(Read more of the guidance below)

Those recommendations are pretty similar to some of the steps Fayette County was already taking for summer school.

In buildings where the majority of people aren’t vaccinated, like elementary and middle schools, they recommend universal mask-wearing. For the older students, masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors are recommended.

Distancing recommendations are three feet between students where not everyone is fully vaccinated and six feet between students and teachers in between unvaccinated teachers.

There are also recommendations regarding vaccinations, ventilation, and handwashing.

It’s important to note that each individual school district will get to decide how those recommendations are implemented.

Fayette County told us their group finalizing guidelines will meet next on Tuesday, July 20. They will release those guidelines when they are complete.

The parents we spoke with had differing opinions about the guidance. Some told us their kids will continue wearing masks in school, while others told us their vaccinated teenager was excited to go without one.

“I think they should continue to wear masks until we know what’s going on with the second round,” said Meagan Strong, mother of 4th grader. “What’s coming through, the other strange things like that also I think it’s good for the kids to wear masks anyway because of all the times that he’s been out of school.”

“She is fully vaccinated and I guess I feel like, if you’re not fully vaccinated, maybe you should. But when she’s fully vaccinated I don’t think she should have to wear a mask,” said Jessica Hawkins, mother of 9th grader. “I work at Walmart and, when we had to wear them it was really, you can’t breathe in them. It was miserable. So, I wouldn’t wanna go back to school if I had to wear a mask.”

The one step that isn’t optional, masks on school buses. That’s because President Biden’s executive order requires masks on public transportation. So, the Department of Public Health listed that, but, even if they didn’t, federal rules would require it.

That guidance also recommends unvaccinated people who come in close contact with someone who tests positive should be required to quarantine. Those who’ve been vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they aren’t showing symptoms.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.