Sen. Mike Wilson honored by the Southern Kentucky Film Festival Commission

Senator Wilson honored by the Southern Kentucky Film Commission(Southern Kentucky Film Commission)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Film Commission honored Senator Mike Wilson at the 2021 Champion of Film Award.

The award was in recognition of his support of economic development initiatives, recruitment of, and investments by the production industry across the state.

“Today’s award represents our appreciation for the 32nd District‘s own Senator Mike Wilson. He has been an advocate for investment and recovery of our local communities and small businesses. He has demonstrated his willingness to defend the needs of our local communities ability to capitalize on the opportunities and investments from the production industry,” said Coni Shepperd, chair of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission. “During this unprecedented time of a global pandemic and over the years, Senator Wilson has been a tireless advocate for our communities and the industry.”

Sheppard says, “The Commission is grateful to Senator Wilson for his leadership. Wilson’s leadership in Frankfort, and across Kentucky. He has been critical to what we have been able to accomplish and to the recruitment efforts of new opportunities and investments within our region.”

Upon accepting the award, Senator Wilson shared his thoughts on recruitment, regaining ground lost and local investment. “As Kentucky rebounds from the economic effects of the pandemic, I am excited to support industry recruitment opportunities and investments for our region and the small business community, that can be realized from work with the production industry. Our local small businesses will be instrumental to the continued success of our Commonwealth and revitalizing our communities.”

