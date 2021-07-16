Stormy at Times This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week ended on a very warm, humid note under hot sunshine for Bowling Green! Some places were cooled off by pop-up showers and storms, however. Rain and thunderstorms will once again be a part of yet another weekend.

Saturday will be variably cloudy with continued showers and thunderstorms likely for much of the day. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low-to-mid 80s with winds out of the south. Speaking of Sunday, shower and storm chances decrease slightly as the frontal boundary begins to really weaken and pass through the region. Total rainfall amounts between Friday and Sunday night will range between a half an inch to an inch - with local amounts upwards of two inches of rainfall that experience a strong shower or thunderstorm.

Looking ahead to next week, overnight lows Monday morning through Friday morning will be mild with temperatures going to the low-to-mid 60s - so conditions will be a bit humid, but more comfortable in comparison to the last week or so! Monday will have isolated shower and storm chances, but much of the day will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s with northeasterly winds. Northeasterly winds will continue through midweek, but temperatures will actually increase in the daytime with highs expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday! By Thursday, the upper 80s to low 90s can be expected. Tuesday through Thursday will be a dry stretch for most, though a pop-up shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out Tuesday and Thursday! Next week will be a week where you’ll likely need to fill the watering can each day for the garden with much of the week looking dry!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84, Low 70, winds SW-8

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 84, Low 67, winds W-7

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, widely scat’d showers & thunderstorms possible. High 85, Low 65, winds NE-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 107 (1980)

Record Low: 51 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+1.93″)

Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.11″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

UV Index: High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5722 Mold Spore Count)

