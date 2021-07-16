Unsettled weather returns Friday afternoon in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a hot, but dry day for most on Thursday, we will see shower and storm chances increase going into Friday afternoon in south-central Kentucky!

No putts about it! It will be another warm and humid day, which will come with shower and storm chances later in the day! (WBKO)

A frontal boundary is well off to our north and west, but ahead of the front there are waves of energy that will allow for showers and storms to develop in what is already a hot and humid atmosphere in the region! On Friday, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the humidity. We’ll have clouds increasing to become mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could pose a strong wind threat along with locally heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will become more numerous in nature heading into the overnight hours and persist into Saturday morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy with continued showers and thunderstorms likely for much of the day. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low-to-mid 80s with winds out of the south. Speaking of Sunday, shower and storm chances decrease slightly as the frontal boundary begins to really weaken and pass through the region. Total rainfall amounts between Friday and Sunday night will range between a half an inch to an inch - with local amounts upwards of two inches of rainfall that experience a strong shower or thunderstorm.

Looking ahead to next week, overnight lows Monday morning through Friday morning will be mild with temperatures going to the low-to-mid 60s - so conditions will be a bit humid, but more comfortable in comparison to the last week or so! Monday will have isolated shower and storm chances, but much of the day will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s with northeasterly winds. Northeasterly winds will continue through midweek, but temperatures will actually increase in the daytime with highs expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday! By Thursday, the upper 80s to low 90s can be expected. Tuesday through Thursday will be a dry stretch for most, though a pop-up shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out Tuesday and Thursday! Next week will be a week where you’ll likely need to fill the watering can each day for the garden with much of the week looking dry!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. High 84. Low 70. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 84. Low 67. Winds W at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1980)

Record Low Today: 51 (1886)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5722 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.33″ (+2.07″)

Yearly Precip: 32.11″ (+3.25″)

