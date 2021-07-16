Warren County Public Schools release mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton announced the district’s plan for face coverings when students return to school for the 2021-22 school year.

In a message posted to warrencountyschools.org, Clayton said that based upon current conditions, Warren County Public Schools will not require students or staff to wear masks when returning for the 2021-2022 school year, though all students and staff have the option to wear them should they choose to do so. WCPS does encourage those that have not been vaccinated and children younger than 12 years of age to wear masks. Clayton said that in accordance with the CDC’s mandate, WCPS will require all students and staff (even if vaccinated) to wear masks when riding buses.

Read the full statement below.

WCPS Community,

I hope this message finds everyone enjoying a wonderful summer break as we look forward to welcoming our students back in-person on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. In an effort to keep everyone informed of the current plan for face coverings when students return to school for the 2021-22 school year, I want to share an update based upon the latest available information.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Kentucky’s Education Commissioner, Dr. Jason E. Glass, reiterated to Superintendents across the state that decisions related to COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain with individual school districts. Based upon current conditions, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will not require students nor staff to wear face coverings when returning for the 2021-2022 school year, though all students and staff have the option to wear face coverings, should they choose to do so. Though masks are not required, WCPS does encourage those that have not been vaccinated and children younger than 12 years of age to wear masks. Pursuant to CDC’s mandate, WCPS will require all students and staff (even if vaccinated) to wear masks when riding buses; this includes transportation to and from school, field trips, athletic events, etc. As we have done when making all COVID-19 safety and prevention decisions, WCPS will continue to review recommendations provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Barren River District Health Department and local healthcare officials. To date, our local hospitals are not reporting any capacity issues, which further informs our decision to permit students and staff to return to school without a mask mandate. It is important to note that individuals who have not been vaccinated will be required to quarantine if it is determined that an exposure has occurred.

In closing, you can trust us to continue monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants as the new school year approaches. Our priorities of Safety, Achievement, and Opportunity remain steadfast and in the event community conditions warrant reconsideration, WCPS is committed to notifying our entire school community in a timely manner. Thank you!

Respectfully,

Rob Clayton

Superintendent

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.