World-renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass coming to SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grab your fedoras, because world-renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass will speak at the SKyPAC on August 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Hawass is the former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Director of Excavations at Giza, Saqqara, Bahariya Oasis, and the Valley of the Kings. Hawass received his PhD in 1987 from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied as a Fulbright Fellow.

Known for his charisma and ability to reach out to the public, Hawass has been raising awareness of archaeology and the preservation of Egypt’s heritage for more than 30 years.

The event is free and you can get tickets here.

